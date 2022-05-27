Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – A top Microsoft executive has been accused of watching virtual reality pillow fight porn in front of his colleagues and fondling female coworkers.

The executive, virtual reality chief Alex Kipman, 44, allegedly watched a sexy pillow fight involving young women in skimpy clothing in front of a half-dozen staffers, Insider reported.

Microsoft has refused to confirm or deny the sordid allegations.

Several former and current employees have allegedly accused the innovation executive of getting away with inappropriate behavior, which reportedly includes inappropriately touching female coworkers and watching a ‘VR porn’ pillow fight in front of employees.

The sexual display was seen on nearby TV monitors for all the late-night employees to see.

The VR video reported featured women dressed in skimpy outfits who were participating in a sexualized pillow fight, according to Insider.

‘It was in the office, in front of women. Incredibly uncomfortable,’ a source told Insider, adding that virtual reality porn allows viewers to feel as if they’re in a sex scene by donning special goggles.

The staffers were baffled and two of them walked out of the room, according to the outlet. One employee who was at the meeting told Insider that Kipman watching what they described as “VR porn” made people “incredibly uncomfortable.”

“It was in the office, in front of women,” the employee said.

Insider reported that the incident took place several years after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledged in 2014 to clean up Microsoft’s culture and crack down on “talented jerks.”

CEO Satya Nadella’s pledge took on new urgency after reports emerged last year alleging decades of pervy workplace behavior by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Gates was accused of lying on top of a lady at a company event in 1988, sending flirtatious and “inappropriate” emails to a female Microsoft employee in 2007, and even having an affair with another female Microsoft employee.

Gates’ wife Melinda announced they were splitting last year, with Melinda accusing Bill of cheating and breaking her trust.

After reports of Gates’ alleged behavior emerged last year, Nadella insisted that the company had changed, saying, “The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000.” But Insider’s report alleges that Nadella has overlooked pervy behavior by executives including Kipman.

When employees last year compiled a report with dozens of allegations of misconduct against Kipman, the company took no disciplinary action against the VR chief, according to the report.

Sources told the outlet that people like Kipman have long been considered “Golden Boys” that have long been protected by executives including Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer.

“When they are golden, nothing can be done against them,” an ex-Microsoft executive told the outlet. “The person believes they are untouchable and can do anything they want. You might as well swallow the abuse.”

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company told Insider that it was “unaware of any reports” about Kipman watching frisky videos in virtual reality.

“Every reported claim we receive is investigated, and for every claim found substantiated there is clear action taken,” the company said.

“This disciplinary action can range from termination, to demotion, loss of pay or bonus, official reprimand, mandatory training, coaching, or combination of some of these.”