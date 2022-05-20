Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Ellen Barkin, who dated Johnny Depp in the 1990s, has testified that Depp tried to constantly monitor her when the two were in a relationship.

Depp is suing his former wife, Amber Heard for $50m because she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 saying she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp was not named in the article but his lawyers argue that she was indirectly referring to him and it has affected his career ever since.

Heard, 35, testified earlier in the trial, describing numerous experiences where Depp physically and emotionally abused her, all of which Depp has denied claiming he was the victim.

Barkin’s testimony was prerecorded and played Thursday, May 19 for a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, by Amber Heard’s defense team.

“Where are you going?” Barkin quoted Depp as saying. “Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

“I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him,” Barkin, now 68, said in the video.

Barkin said Thursday that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was often using drugs and/or drinking alcohol while they were together, saying it affected their relationship allegations which Heard made in the trial too.

Barkin also said that Depp threw a wine bottle that nearly hit her while they were filming “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” together. She said Depp was fighting with friends in a hotel room when he threw the bottle.

According to Barkin, her relationship with Depp lasted between three to five months and was more sexual than romantic.