Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Britney Spears has accused her father of ruining her life by making her feel “ugly” and “never good enough”.

The singer shared a photo of herself taken at 13 and revealed that one thing she remembers about that time is feeling really pretty.

However, she said all that changed during her 13-year conservatorship.

She explained that under the conservatorship, her father made her feel like she had to “try try try”.

She said this took a hit on her confidence, swag, and her sex life.

She added that she was always told that she was “fat and never good enough”.

She said she has now stopped trying so hard to please her father and has “entered a whole new world” but the “psychological damage” created by her dad will always be there.

