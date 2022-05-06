Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Actress, Amber Heard has testified that ex-husband, Johnny Depp ‘hated’ actor James Franco and accused her of having an affair with him.

A tearful looking Heard, 36, took to the stand Thursday, May 5 for her second day of testimony where she described a fight she and Depp had on an airplane in May 2014 alleging Depp kicked her in the back.

‘He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,’ Heard said. ‘He hated, hated James Franco and he was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past because we had done Pineapple Express together.’

Heard described the airplane incident, which Depp had testified about before, admitting that he had been drunk and taken drugs. Heard said that Depp was upset with her for not telling him about romantic scenes that she had with Franco.

‘He called me a go-getter, he called me a slut – this is happening with security and his assistants on the plane,’ she said. ‘I slowly get up and he starts throwing things at me. Ice cubes, utensils. He’s calling me an embarrassment, what an embarrassment I am. It felt like there was a blackness in his eyes, it didn’t even feel like him.

‘I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell to the floor and felt like I was looking at the floor of the plane for a long time. No one said anything. You could hear a pin drop. You could feel the tension but no-one did anything.’

She said Depp continued to drink and ‘started howling like an animal’ before passing out in the airplane bathroom with the door locked.

‘I hit record on my phone. I knew Johnny would not remember what he’d done.’

Heard testified that she and Depp briefly went to couples counselling together but Depp stormed out.

‘I don’t know how many minutes went on before he stormed out, knocked something off the table and rolled a joint in the toilet before storming out the door’

Under questioning by defence lawyers, Heard said Depp assaulted her ‘several times,’ usually when he was drinking or using drugs.

Heard said she began taking photos to ‘say look this is happening.’

‘I understood enough about addiction to know you have to hit rock bottom, have some consequence to get better,’ she said.

‘At the time I was already sensitive, I’d been in the relationship for over a year. I’d already noticed there was this pattern of behavior changes that would make my life significantly more complicated or peaceful or difficult or wonderful dependent on what he was using.

‘I could tell what he was using because I’d have to look for clues. He’d pass out, get sick, lose control of himself. People would pick him up and clean it and fix it.