Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 -June Tuto, the daughter of Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has posted new thirst traps on Instagram.

The stylish June is blessed with a heavy chest that she openly flaunts.

Her timeline was flooded with lustful comments after she posted the juicy photos.

Check this out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.