Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – A video has emerged of Kirinyaga County residents saying they don’t want to be associated with Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua.

Karua, who hails from Kirinyaga County, is poised to become Raila Odinga’s running mate during the August 9th presidential election.

A journalist who camped in Kirinyaga to wait for the announcement of Karua as Raila ‘s running mate on Monday asked residents about their reaction if Narc Kenya boss is named as Jakom’s deputy.

One woman who was interviewed by a journalist said they have nothing to celebrate since their bodies and hearts are in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Sisi hatutaki Karua, Tunataka UDA” Wambui stated.

Sources said Raila Odinga has already settled on Narc Kenya leader as his running mate and it is only a matter of time before the announcement is made public.

Here is the video of Kirinyaga residents rejecting Karua

The Kenyan DAILY POST