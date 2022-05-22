Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has realised that Deputy President William Ruto is going to be beaten badly by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in August and has made a new move to survive politically.

Wetangula, who is also Bungoma Senator, has been promised the Speaker of the National Assembly position if Ruto, who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential flag bearer in August, wins the presidency.

But with Ruto’s fortunes dwindling day after day, Wetangula has sought a new way to survive, going by what was posted on Sunday by Jubilee Party blogger, Pauline Njoroge.

According to Pauline, Wetangula has urged Ruto that he will vie for Bungoma County Senate seat because he is not sure Kenya Kwanza Alliance will form the next government.

“Moses Wetangula has told Ruto he is going to defend his Senate seat even after Ruto guaranteed him Speaker’s post In the Kenya Kwanza deal. Weta knows Ruto is going to Sugoi in August,” Pauline Njoroge stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST