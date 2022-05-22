Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 22, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, Saturday caused a political ‘earthquake’ in Nyeri town after their rally was attended by thousands of residents who endorsed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential bid.

Social media posts almost jammed with Kenyans expressing their shock with how Nyeri residents attended the meeting.

The meeting came a week after Ruto appointed Gachagua, a Nyeri resident, his running mate in August.

Reacting to the crowd that welcomed Ruto and Gachagua to Nyeri Town, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu said the photos are not real and it was a fake crowd.

Wambugu even went ahead and shared illustrations that he perceives can explain that the crowd depicted in William Ruto’s Nyeri rally was fake.

“This section of road in Nyeri Town is 100 metres long & a few metres wide. But somehow it miraculously expands to 1 Kilometre long & 200 metres wide whenever Ruto is in town,” Ngunjiri said in reference to where Ruto rally was held in Nyeri town

Here are photos of the crowd that welcomed Ruto and Gachagua in Nyeri

The Kenyan DAILY POST.