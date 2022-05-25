Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has told off Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua after his claims that Mt. Kenya is divided after Deputy President William Ruto picked him as his running mate.

Through her Facebook page, Ngilu informed Gachagua that the Mt. Kenya region is now fully behind the Azimio coalition and that the Kenya Kwanza team has just panicked and resorted to issuing wild allegations.

According to Ngilu, there is no division in the Mt. Kenya region since they have already decided it is Azimio that they will be voting for.

“It’s not division. Mt Kenya has simply picked a side and that side is Azimio. Mt Kenya has picked UNITY over polarization, PROGRESSION over retrogression, Baba Raila Odinga over the other guy, Martha Karua over you. Mt Kenya is sending a clear message, they will not be used,” Ngilu said.

Ngilu was reacting to Gachagua in which he claimed that being picked as a running mate by Ruto has divided the people of the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua said many leaders from the region were interested in the seat and being favoured rattled a section of leaders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.