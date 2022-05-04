Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Details are now emerging that Tanzanian bongo star Harmonize has escaped the country through the lunga lunga border after facing several criminal allegations during his weekend tour.

Harmonize is accused of assaulting Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi in Kileleshwa which led to his arrest.

He was later released from Kileleshwa Police Station after bribing his way out.

He is also accused of obtaining money by false presence by failing to perform in several clubs he had been booked to perform.

Immediately after his release, he started looking for a way to escape the country and with the help of a senior politician, he managed to disappear using the Lunga Lunga border point.

Harmonize is now a wanted man and is expected to report to Athi River Police Station for obtaining money by false pretence.

Why was Harmonize allowed to leave the country despite having pending accusations?

Why was he released before paying back the money he obtained from clubs he was expected to perform?

How was he released from kileleshwa without bail or before appearing in court despite Eric Omondi reporting vide OB number 04 dated 1/5/22.

Maybe the OCPD needs to explain

When a Kenyan is arrested in Tanzania, he/ she always faces the law, are foreigners above the law while in our country?

Why should we allow him to leave the country despite the serious criminal charges he is expected to face.

OCPD Mr Mbogo needs to explain this.

The police should act and bring back harmonize to face the law