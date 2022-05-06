Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 06 May 2022 – Renowned Bongo singer Harmonize has bought a brand new car for his mother after completing his music tour in Kenya which was marred with controversies after he was accused of conning promoters and club owners.

In an update on his Instagram page, the flamboyant singer flaunted a brand new Toyota Harrier that he bought for his lovely mother.

The singer noted that the Harrier is his mother’s dream car.

“There is no car that my mother loves more than a Toyota Harrier. Maybe there is someone who used to give her sleepless nights with his Harrier during her youthful days and that’s why she loves the car so much

“I’m back from Kenya after running into a number of hurdles because of people with their own selfish interests. But at least I did not come back empty-handed and I have decided to gift you another car,” he wrote and shared a photo of the car.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.