Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu and her husband Simon are back to displaying PDAs on social media after reconciling.

The celebrity couple hit headlines a few weeks ago after Sarah declared that her marriage with Simon was over, leaving their fans in shock.

She even appeared in an interview where she exposed Simon as an unfaithful husband after revealing that he has two baby mamas.

It now seems that they have decided to bury the hatchet if latest posts by Sarah are to be believed.

Sarah took to her Instagram stories and gushed over Simon, claiming that happiness is having a husband who is also your friend.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.