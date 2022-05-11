Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – American singer, Halsey took to social media on Tuesday May 10 to share their health challenges with their fans.

The singer who uses “she/they” pronouns, has been “in and out” of the hospital multiple times, owing to their health struggles.

27-year-old Halsey posted a series of videos to their Instagram Story on Tuesday explaining some of the symptoms they’ve experienced and the multiple syndromes they’ve been diagnosed with.

The singer who welcomed a baby boy, Ender Ridley Aydin, with partner Alev Aydin, in July last year, wrote;

“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth.

“I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).”

Halsey who was wearing a heart monitor in the video, noted that the doctors are still looking for the “root cause of some of these things.”

She said;

“It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender.”

Halsey went on to reveal that they’ve also been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is defined by Mayo Clinic as a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls – while Sjogren’s syndrome is a disorder of your immune system identified primarily by dry eyes and a dry mouth.

She added;

“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.

“I don’t want anybody to be worrying. I’m on a treatment plan right now.

“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you.”