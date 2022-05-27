Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – The website of the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (KARI) was hacked and defaced with pornographic materials.

The ‘hackers’ who gained unauthorized access to the Kenyan Government agency’s website around 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 26, 2022, aggregated pornographic material from different adult sites.

KARI shortly managed to pull down the x-rated content from its website as Kenyans started sharing screenshots of the cyberattack that left their site defaced.

This is not the first time that a Kenyan Government organization has been hacked.

In 2019 the National Development Implementation and Technical Communication (NDICT) and ICT Authority-run Integrated Financial Management Information Systems (IFMIS) were hacked by Indonesian hackers.

A team calling itself Kurd Electronic Team left a series of incomprehensible text on the IFMIS website and disabled its functionality.

