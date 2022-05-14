Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 14, 2022 – Nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok is in deep trouble over his son’s controversial death after the second autopsy.

This is after DCI detectives are set to charge him for improper storage of a firearm.

DCI accused Sankok of breaching the law on handling a firearm as a licensed gun holder.

The second autopsy conducted by the government pathologist, Johansen Oduor, on the body of 15-year-old Hillary Memusi Sankok yesterday revealed he may have shot himself dead.

The forensic pathology on Memusi, however, showed diverse findings from what the first autopsy conducted at Longisa Hospital in Bomet had indicated.

Oduor and the head of the Homicide Department at DCI, Samuel Nyoguto, revealed that they found the bullet entered through the left side of Memusi’s head just above the ear, and exited from the right side.

“The shot-gun is also 69cm long and it is shorter than the boy’s left hand and this, therefore, shows he may have shot himself. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that he was shot by someone else.”

“His hand has been dusted, and the debris will be subjected to investigations. If the boy shot himself, the gun should have left some traces of powder,” investigators stated.

Memusi allegedly shot himself dead using his father’s piston after arguing with him over his dwindling academic performance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.