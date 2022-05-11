Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado is on the receiving end after declaring that his county is 100% in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after a section of county residents distanced themselves from allegations that they will support Ruto for the presidency in the August 9, General Elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, the residents, led by the speaker of the people’s assembly of the Migori chapter Mr. Kennedy Ongaga, distanced themselves from Governor Obado’s remarks, claiming that the people of Migori are fully behind Ruto’s presidency.

He termed the governor’s decision of linking them to DP Ruto as an act of disrespect, adding that if Okoth wants to support Ruto and Mr. John Pesa for governor, he should do it alone and not involve them.

He said the region remains solidly behind ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga’s presidency.

“Out of yesterday’s comments that we heard from the Governor of Migori Obado, I want to say that we have never declared Ruto as our president, that is Null and Void. We have been yawning for the leadership of Raila Odinga and we are declaring that this year belongs to Raila,” said Ongaga.

Ongaga’s sentiments were echoed by another resident Jackline Ochieng Ojwang, who told off Obado, claiming he had ashamed Migori residents.

According to Jackline, the governor was voted in through an ODM ticket but has now betrayed the party and supported Raila’s competitor.

She said they will not allow Obado to force them into supporting Ruto, adding that Migori residents will fully rally behind Raila Odinga’s bid on August 9.

“Obado has ashamed us, we gave him our votes on the ODM ticket but has gone ahead to support Ruto.”

“He is forcing us to support Ruto but we tell him that we will never support his candidate as Migori residents, we are well-known supporters of Raila Odinga,” said Jackline Ochieng.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.