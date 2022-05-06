Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has moved to court seeking the court to order former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to produce a copy of the agreement the Azimio – One Kenya Alliance constituent parties signed.

According to Mutua, he has tried to contact the Azimio top brass to provide him with a copy of the agreement but they have refused.

The original copy of the document is in the custody of the Registrar of Political Parties as prescribed by law.

Mutua suspects that some changes may have been made in the document without their knowledge like the clause on zoning between Wiper Democratic Movement and Maendeleo Chap Chap Party in Ukambani region.

“MCC has decided to go to court and demand to get the document to see what changes have been made, if any. It is unfortunate that we are in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what is their automatic right. What games are they playing?” Mutua stated.

Mutua further promised to declare his party’s direction by May 9th, 2022,

Maendeleo Chap Chap is among 26 parties that signed the agreement with Azimio–One Kenya Alliance and they endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.