Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has suffered a major blow just a day after he decamped from Azimio–One Kenya Alliance to join Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

This is after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal, on Tuesday morning, threw out an application by Maendeleo Chap Chap seeking to exit the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

The court ruled that Mutua and his Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, should utilise dispute resolution procedures under the coalition agreement signed between the constituent parties within the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition.

Governor Mutua had complained against what he called dishonesty within the coalition, he cited plans to zone regions in favour of some parties contrary to their agreement.

The governor also complained of being denied access to the coalition’s agreement they had signed.

The governor, however, moved to Kenya Kwanza Alliance even before the court made its ruling that is coming now as a blow to him.

Whether he will appeal or take another action is a matter of time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.