Monday, 23 May 2022 – A campaign vehicle belonging to Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two people.

According to reports, the vehicle, which was part of the Governor’s entourage during the campaign trail, was being driven recklessly.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and knocked two Boda Boda riders, who died on the spot.

This incident comes weeks after the Governor’s driver was captured on camera threatening to shoot an unarmed man.

The rogue driver bragged that he is untouchable.

Below are photos of the accident.

