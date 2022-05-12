Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Machakos County Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has responded to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman Johnson Muthama after he told him to apologise for stealing public funds for them to work together in the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

On Monday, Mutua joined the alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto but Muthama said he will not work with him until he apologises to Machakos County residents for stealing public funds.

But in an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday evening, Mutua stated that he won’t be drawn into sideshows with the UDA chairman.

The governor noted that he would prioritise the deal he signed with the Kenya Kwanza coalition as opposed to other theatrics.

“Johnson Muthama is the Chairman of UDA; I am not in UDA. I am in Kenya Kwanza with Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

“I’m not going to be drawn into sideshows. My main agenda is getting votes for William Ruto. It’s to show Kenyans that we need to be a safe pair of hands.

“It’s time money flowed to the people of Kenya,” Mutua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST