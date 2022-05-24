Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – It seems Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula do not believe in the Kenya Kwanza deal they signed with Deputy President William Ruto.

In the deal, Ruto promised them lucrative positions if he forms the next government after the August 9th General Election.

However, Mutua and Wetangula don’t trust that Ruto will indeed win the presidency, let alone give them the so-called lucrative positions.

They have now resorted to run for parliamentary seats just in case the worst comes to the worst.

IEBC has confirmed that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua will vie for the Mwala parliamentary seat.

This comes even as Mutua has maintained he will not be vying for any seat and that someone forwarded his name to IEBC for listing without his knowledge.

He stated that he is concentrating on campaigning for Ruto to make sure he gets to State House.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to clarify that at this particular time, I am not running for any elective position in the forthcoming elections. I am concentrating on campaigning for the Kenya Kwanza coalition so that Kenya can get a new system where dreams can come true,” Mutua stated.

Ruto promised Mutua a Cabinet slot in his government but only if he delivers 35% of Ukambani votes to Kenya Kwanza.

On the other hand, Wetangula would defend his seat in the August polls.

This is despite being promised the Senate Speaker post if Kenya Kwanza wins the August polls if he delivers 70% of Luhya votes together with ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.