Friday, May 20, 2022 – Gospel artiste, Don Moen and his wife Martha are celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary today May 20.

He posted the photo above on social media and wrote;

”49 years ago, I married this girl after a concert in Minneapolis, MN. We welcomed anyone in the audience to stay for the wedding, it started at 10PM & we had approx 1,000 people we didn’t know at our wedding! What an adventure! I’m a very blessed man. God is so good!!!”