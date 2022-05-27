Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Police in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County, arrested two middle-aged men allegedly hired to destroy campaign billboards belonging to gubernatorial aspirant Wangui Ngirichi.

According to reports on social media, the suspected goons confessed that they had been sent by incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru to cause the destruction.

They were caught by police in the act in the Kamugunda area in the Gichugu constituency and arrested.

Gichugu OCPD Anthony Mbogo condemned the incident and urged politicians to stop misusing the youth for their selfish interests.

See photos of the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.