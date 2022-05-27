Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Goons affiliated with Busia Gubernatorial aspirant, Paul Otuoma, escaped death by a whisker after being involved in a grisly road accident.

Otuoma had reportedly hired the goons to heckle his opponents during the Azimio La Umoja rally in Nambale.

The goons are said to have visited a chang’aa drinking den after the rally, where they quenched their thirst for hours.

After leaving the den, they were involved in a fatal accident that saw Otuoma’s campaign vehicle badly damaged.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.