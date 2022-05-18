Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – Samuel Mugoto, the 49-year-old man who was shot dead inside his car at Mirema Drive along Thika Road was a notorious criminal.

According to police sources, Samuel, popularly known as ‘Keupe’ among friends, was the leader of a ruthless gang involved in administering stupefying drugs to patrons in clubs before stealing from them.

Women would drug male patrons in clubs along Thika Road and steal phones and ATM cards from them, which they took to Samuel.

He would then empty money from the stolen ATM cards.

“The man headed a big syndicate that mostly involved women, who would be used to spike revelers’ drinks before stealing from the customers,” a police officer from Kasarani who sought anonymity said.

Before he was killed on Monday afternoon, he had been arrested by detectives from Pangani and Kasarani several times and taken to court over SIM swapping and ‘wash wash’ racket.

However, he used loopholes in the Kenyan judiciary system to escape justice.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo said a man and a woman are being probed over the shooting incident.

However, eyewitnesses said the lone gunman who killed the notorious criminal seemed to know him well and might be an undercover police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.