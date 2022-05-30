Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – A new opinion poll by Mizani Africa has shown that even Nyanza residents have been angered by the character of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of betraying leaders who use all their resources to campaign for him yet he denounces them.

An example is Migori Woman representative aspirant, Fatuma Mohamed commonly known as ‘Full Network’ who was rigged in ODM primaries despite selling her Sh 25 million House in Nairobi to campaign for Jakom

In the ODM nominations, Fatuma was rigged out and her ticket was issued to incumbent Migori Woman representative, Dennitah Ghati.

Now, according to Mizani polls, if elections are held today, Fatuma Mohamed who is vying on the independent ticket will floor Ghati who is supported by Raila Odinga.

The pollster shows that if the election is held today, Fatuma will garner 53 percent of the votes followed by Ghati with 21.3 percent. Josephine Achieng emerged third with 12.3 percent while Lydia Nyangala emerged fourth with 9.1 percent. Undecided voters remain at 2.8 percent while 1 percent voted for other candidates.

Here is the graphical representation of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.