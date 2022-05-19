Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to stop creating unnecessary drama and return to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

In a tweet on Thursday, Kibwana said Kalonzo and his party Wiper Democratic Movement will still have a chance to negotiate alongside other parties from Ukambani for inclusion in the Azimio administration should the outfit form the government in August.

“Waita Nzioka, Charity Ngilu and I still welcome Wiper to Azimio. However, all the parties which are campaigning for the fifth in Ukambani will sit with the candidate and his deputy to agree on development and the face of government for the region,” Kibwana said.

“No more endless demands,” Kibwana added.

On Monday, Kalonzo announced that the party had severed ties with the Azimio la Umoja formation after the running mate slot was given to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

He further went ahead and announced his presidential bid in August and named businessman Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.