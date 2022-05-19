Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – After technically appearing at Raila Odinga’s unveiling of Martha Karua as his running mate on Monday before he hurriedly left the event even before it started to attend Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid launch, something that left a lot to be desired, Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi has now come clean on his political stand.

In a statement, Gideon Moi reaffirmed his stay in Azimio la Umojan coalition and announced that his KANU party will continue to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

He urged KANU members to continue collaborating with the Azimio camp, saying this was the only sure way of strengthening the country’s unity.

“I wish to take this opportunity to reassure you individually and collectively that we focused on the unity of all Kenyans as per our party values of peace, love, and unity.”

“We are actively engaged in bringing together all our political partners with whom we share ideologies. We shall leave no one behind,” read Gideon Moi’s statement.

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat had earlier also assured Raila that they are in Azimio to stay and do not recognize any other outfit.

Gideon Moi’s move to technically skip Raila’s event had left Kenyans speculating on his next political move at a time when his close ally Kalonzo Musyoka had announced an official breakup with Raila and Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.