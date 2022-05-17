Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Yesterday’s unveiling of Martha Karua as Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate was greeted with some drama after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka failed to show up only to emerge at Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Centre with a bombshell of his exit from Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

That was not all, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi also made a technical appearance at Raila’s event but left almost immediately to join Kalonzo Musyoka; something that raised a lot of questions.

However, Gideon Moi has broken his silence for leaving Raila’s event at KICC to join Kalonzo’s press conference where he announced his presidential bid.

Speaking at KICC, Gideon, through his KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, said he is in Azimio to stay.

He reiterated his commitment to the Azimio la Umoja spirit, saying he has no plans of bolting out of the coalition party.

According to Salat, KANU will support Azimio flag bearer without any conditions.

He said KANU has no plans of backing Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid.

“We are in Azimio for the long haul come what may. Those thinking otherwise will be in for a rude shock. Baba for President,” Salat said.

