Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Georgina Rodriguez made her first public appearance since revealing that her newborn son died.

Georgina and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo revealed last month that their son had died at birth but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived.

Since the death of her son, Georgina, 28, has been taking time out to care for her newborn daughter and the rest of their children.

But she took a break from mummy duties and travelled to France for Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 25.

She stepped out wearing a leather jumpsuit while carrying an orange Hermès bag in Cannes.

See more photos below.