Monday, May 23, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has changed his mind about keeping off Raila Odinga’s campaigns and now wants to be fully in charge.

According to Uhuru allies led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Uhuru will hit the ground running in Mt Kenya next month to campaign for Raila.

This is even as he had indicated earlier that he will not be accompanying Raila in his campaigns but will just be in the background.

According to the reports, the head of state had allegedly been advised to keep away from the region as one way of avoiding political embarrassments that could come with marketing his candidate in the region largely perceived as Deputy President William Ruto’s stronghold.

However, Kanini’s revelations could come in handy for Raila and his running mate Martha Karua, who has already embarked on massive campaigns in the region.

The President will first tour Nyeri County to inspect the ongoing Mau Mau road project before touring other parts of the Mt Kenya region to campaign for Raila.

“Our President will start his campaigns for Raila in Mt Kenya region before moving out to other parts of the country. He will not only campaign for Raila but will also commission various development projects,” Kega stated.

It is reported that once the president jets into the country from his Switzerland trip, he will hold a meeting with a number of Mt Kenya leaders allied to Azimio to plan his maiden visits.

A number of leaders have already confirmed receiving invitations for the meeting.

Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua and his team had congratulated Uhuru over his decision to keep off Raila campaigns in Mt Kenya, but now they will have to hold their horses.

