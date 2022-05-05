Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga is well aware that he cannot beat Deputy President William Ruto in Mt. Kenya.

He confirmed this even as he encouraged Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya aspirants in the Mt Kenya region to be brave and campaign for his presidential bid without fear.

Speaking when he met Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya aspirants in Kiambu yesterday, Raila acknowledged that it might be hard for the Azimio aspirants to sell his candidature in the Mt. Kenya region but said he is trying.

He urged the aspirants mostly from the Jubilee party to remain committed, saying that Azimio will win the August polls.

“We want foot soldiers who are brave and optimistic. In Mt Kenya, we know it might be tougher than in other areas. But keep the faith and remain committed to the cause. We have other fronts that are performing very well in this war and I guarantee you that we are winning,” Raila said.

Sentiments by the ODM leader came after aspirants in the vote-rich region expressed fear of Raila Odinga’s symbol on their campaign posters, citing hostility from voters.

Some aspirants had resorted to using Jubilee Party colors and are avoiding campaigning for the former prime minister so as not to jeopardize their bids in a region largely perceived as backing Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

