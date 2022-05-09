Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now in a precarious situation 3 months to the upcoming general election.

This is after his dependable allies seem to be fleeing Azimio and heading straight to Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

According to Ford Kenya Leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua have joined Ruto and their parties.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi is the defacto leader of Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) while Mutua is the leader of Maendeleo Chap Chap.

In a statement in the wee hours of Monday, Wetangula said the two parties have joined Deputy President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza.

He further noted that the two outfits will boost the Kenya Kwanza chances of winning the presidency easily come August elections.

“Congratulations Maendeleo Chap Chap and PAA political parties for joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition. Your entry brings in additional energy and guarantees, even more, KKA’s assured victory in the August 9th General elections. Hongera,” Wetangula tweeted.

It is expected that both Kingi and Mutua will be unveiled as new entrants to the Kenya Kwanza on Monday, a move that will multiply Azimio’s problems.

Mutua and Kingi have been blaming the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance for seemingly reneging on their earlier deal and denying them the coalition agreement.

