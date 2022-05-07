Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under the leadership of George Kinoti to stop playing politics in nominated MP David Sankok’s son’s death investigation.

Memusi Sankok, 15, allegedly shot himself dead using his father’s gun last week.

“We want to ask the agency to be empathetic with this family since they are having a hard time,” Gachagua said.

“Losing a son at this young age is very traumatic. The family has done everything needed…postmortem has also been done and investigations concluded on the cause of death.”

Speaking after condoling with the family of Sankok on Saturday, Gachagua said as much as the investigations were not clear, the DCI should allow the family to mourn their child.

“DCI should give them time and only come back after the burial. Subjecting the family to recording many statements is inhuman,” he said.

“We urge the DCI to exercise understanding and let them bury their child in peace. Let the officers exercise professionalism.”

Sankok was grilled for the second time on Thursday over the death of his son in Narok County.

Detectives went to record a further statement from Sankok over what they termed as ‘inconsistencies’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.