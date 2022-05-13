Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Front Office Supervisor

We pride in being a small community that ensures that every participant is known at an individual level in order to understand their specific needs and constantly assess that these needs are mfet. We believe in high standards of professionalism which come with discipline and upholding ethical standards. This is evidenced by the emphasis put on instituting a professional dress code among staff and learners, an aspect that is embraced by the management of the college. We have an open culture that encourages communication within the different hierarchical levels.

Qualifications

Diploma in the related field or equivalent

2 years’ experience in a hospitality environment

Customer service orientation skills

Communication & interpersonal skills

Team member

High energy level

Time management

Professionalism and organizational skills

High integrity levels

CONTRACT PERIOD

4 months contract (Fixed Term Starting ASAP – Mid May 2022)

How to Apply

Apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/Careers . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; interviews will be on an on-going basis until we fill the positions.

Job disclaimer and notification: BIHC is an equal opportunity employer and does not charge / accept any amount or security deposit from job seekers during the selection process or while inviting candidates for an interview.