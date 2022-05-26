Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika

Reports to: Operations Manager

Industry: Hospitality Industry

Location: Kilimambogo, Thika

Gross Salary KES. 35,000- 40,000

Job Brief; We are looking for a Hotel Front Desk executive to serve as our guests’ first point of contact and manage all aspects of their accommodation.

Our client is a 4-star hotel situated 24k kilometers from Thika town.

Your responsibilities include registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities. If you have a knack for customer service and work experience in the hotel industry, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will help create a pleasant and memorable stay for our guests.

Responsibilities

Perform all check-in and check-out tasks

Manage online and phone reservations

Inform customers about payment methods and verify their credit card data

Register guests collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)

Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms

Provide information about our hotel, available rooms, rates and amenities

Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner

Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs

Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers and event attendees, like wedding guests

Upsell additional facilities and services, when appropriate

Maintain updated records of bookings and payments

Qualifications

Diploma/Degree in Front Office Operations, Hotel Management is preferred

MUST HAVE work experience as a Hotel Front Desk Agent, Receptionist or similar role

Experience with hotel reservations software is a plus

Understanding of how travel planning websites operate, like Booking and TripAdvisor

MUST HAVE excellent Customer service skills

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Must be personable, warm, inviting always wearing a smile

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their resumes to Ms. Maria Kiarie via sourcing@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Monday 30th May 2022.

Indicate email subject as Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika.