Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Title: Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika
Reports to: Operations Manager
Industry: Hospitality Industry
Location: Kilimambogo, Thika
Gross Salary KES. 35,000- 40,000
Job Brief; We are looking for a Hotel Front Desk executive to serve as our guests’ first point of contact and manage all aspects of their accommodation.
Our client is a 4-star hotel situated 24k kilometers from Thika town.
Your responsibilities include registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities. If you have a knack for customer service and work experience in the hotel industry, we’d like to meet you.
Ultimately, you will help create a pleasant and memorable stay for our guests.
Responsibilities
- Perform all check-in and check-out tasks
- Manage online and phone reservations
- Inform customers about payment methods and verify their credit card data
- Register guests collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)
- Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms
- Provide information about our hotel, available rooms, rates and amenities
- Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner
- Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs
- Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers and event attendees, like wedding guests
- Upsell additional facilities and services, when appropriate
- Maintain updated records of bookings and payments
Qualifications
- Diploma/Degree in Front Office Operations, Hotel Management is preferred
- MUST HAVE work experience as a Hotel Front Desk Agent, Receptionist or similar role
- Experience with hotel reservations software is a plus
- Understanding of how travel planning websites operate, like Booking and TripAdvisor
- MUST HAVE excellent Customer service skills
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Must be personable, warm, inviting always wearing a smile
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their resumes to Ms. Maria Kiarie via sourcing@gaprecruitment.co.ke latest by Monday 30th May 2022.
Indicate email subject as Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>