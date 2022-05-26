Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job Title: Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika

Reports to: Operations Manager

Industry: Hospitality Industry

Location: Kilimambogo, Thika

Gross Salary KES. 35,000- 40,000

Job Brief; We are looking for a Hotel Front Desk executive to serve as our guests’ first point of contact and manage all aspects of their accommodation.

Our client is a 4-star hotel situated 24k kilometers from Thika town.

Your responsibilities include registering guests, managing reservations and providing information about rooms, rates and amenities. If you have a knack for customer service and work experience in the hotel industry, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will help create a pleasant and memorable stay for our guests.

Responsibilities

  • Perform all check-in and check-out tasks
  • Manage online and phone reservations
  • Inform customers about payment methods and verify their credit card data
  • Register guests collecting necessary information (like contact details and exact dates of their stay)
  • Welcome guests upon their arrival and assign rooms
  • Provide information about our hotel, available rooms, rates and amenities
  • Respond to clients’ complaints in a timely and professional manner
  • Liaise with our housekeeping staff to ensure all rooms are clean, tidy and fully-furnished to accommodate guests’ needs
  • Confirm group reservations and arrange personalized services for VIP customers and event attendees, like wedding guests
  • Upsell additional facilities and services, when appropriate
  • Maintain updated records of bookings and payments

 Qualifications

  • Diploma/Degree in Front Office Operations, Hotel Management is preferred
  • MUST HAVE work experience as a Hotel Front Desk Agent, Receptionist or similar role
  • Experience with hotel reservations software is a plus
  • Understanding of how travel planning websites operate, like Booking and TripAdvisor
  • MUST HAVE excellent Customer service skills
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Must be personable, warm, inviting always wearing a smile

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their resumes to Ms. Maria Kiarie via sourcing@gaprecruitment.co.ke  latest by Monday 30th May 2022.

Indicate email subject as Front Office & Reservations Executive – Thika.

