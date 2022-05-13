Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Job Title: Front Office Executive

Location: Nairobi

We are seeking to recruit a pleasant self-driven Front Office Personnel to undertake all receptionist duties.

Responsibilities:

Provide administrative support

Handle and address customer complaints.

Coordinate and maintain records for staff office space, phones, laptops, company credit cards, and office keys.

Manage correspondence and dispatch both internally and externally.

Liaise with various service providers to ensure prompt and reliable service providers.

Maintain files, materials, information, schedules, and legal documents.

Ensure maintenance and compliance of the safety and health measures at the premises.

Ensure that the presentation of the office and the reception area is clean and immaculate at all times.

Oversee all services provided on a regular basis and ensure that all office running-related bills are paid on time.

Control human traffic at the front office by efficiently linking visitors to their hosts.

Offer administrative support and resolve administrative problems and inquiries.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Administration or related (desirable).

Two years of experience in an engaging front office.

Outstanding communication and interpersonal abilities

Analytical thinker with detailed research proficiencies.

Fantastic organizational skills and detail-oriented.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to maintain a pleasant personality and calm down irate clients.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and competing deadlines

Any other duties as reasonably requested by Management.

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV and passport photo only quoting the job title on the email subject (Front Office position) to careers@colnet.co.ke by COB 19th May 2022.

Indicate the salary expectation in the mail.

Kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.