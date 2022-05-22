Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022 – Friends are demanding justice for a South African woman who was killed while trying to leave her allegedly abusive boyfriend.

Singwa Namhla Mtwa, 34, suffered abuse for years in the hands of her long term boyfriend Major Mfesane Bhekezu, friends say.

In one incident, she was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend with a leather belt for 8 hours.

She decided to leave the toxic relationship but was shot 9 times in the driveway at her home, in April 21, 2022.

South African Twitter users are now demanding justice for the deceased.

Though her boyfriend has not been charged for her murder, Twitter users suggest he might have a hand in her death but they alleged no one wants to do anything about it because he is “untouchable” and a very connected businessman.

