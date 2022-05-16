Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Rapper, French Montana has lost the dog bite lawsuit filed against him by one Juan Lomeli.

TMZ reported that a California jury found French’s German Shepherd, Zane, was the culprit in the gnarly attack against Juan Lomeli, the man who sued French Montana in 2018.

Lomeli had alleged at the time that French’s pet lost it on him while he was doing his job on the grounds, lunging at him and sinking its teeth into his arm, causing a nasty and painful injury.

He was represented on the case by Brad Wallace, adding that the injuries were severe enough for him to miss a substantial amount of time working, making him lose money he would have made.

Lomeli has now been awarded $129,500 in damages. The judgment break down is as follows; $39,500 in past economic loss, $60k in non-economic loss (pain/suffering etc.), and another $30k for future non-economic loss.