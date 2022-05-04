Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Kim Kardashian says she wants one more wedding after getting married and divorced three times.

The mother-of-four made this known in her family’s reality show.

“I believe in love,” the 41-year-old says in a preview clip for the May 5 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

She adds: “That’s why, hopefully, there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm!”

Kim Kardashian – who was declared legally single in March – is currently dating Pete Davidson.