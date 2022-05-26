Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Former Radio presenter and social media influencer, Andrew Kibe, has castigated Azimio’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga for picking a woman in the person of Iron Lady Martha Karua as his running mate.

According to the controversial blogger, who is currently in the United States of America, Kenyans cannot deal with women right now because they are too delicate.

While dismissing those saying that society is progressive and that women have an equal chance at leadership roles, Kibe said that women are too emotional.

“When I saw Raila picking a woman, I decided that I would not support him… When you tell a woman the truth, she will get mad,” Kibe said.

He further stated that the majority of women countrywide do not feel comfortable having a lady boss.

“Even other women tell you that they don’t want a fellow lady to lead them,” Kibe said.

On Monday, May 16, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, announced that he had chosen former Gichugu MP Martha Karua to serve as his running mate.

Karua emerged the best candidate after flooring 10 other seasoned politicians who were eying for the same seat, including former vice president and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be picked as Raila’s running mate.

She will become Kenya’s first-ever female deputy president in the male-dominated Kenyan political arena should the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya form the next government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.