Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – Former Harambee Stars player, Boniface Ambani, has been involved in a horrific accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The football legend took to social media and shared photos of his badly damaged vehicle and thanked God for saving his life.

He revealed that the accident was caused by a Wells Fargo lorry that was being driven recklessly.

He further noted that he is badly shaken after the accident and urged motorists to be praying before they hit the road.

Below are photos of the accident scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.