Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Former Inter Milan Striker, Macdonald Mariga, is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked by goons associated with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kibra Constituency.

Mariga, who is vying for Kibra parliamentary seat on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, was attacked by goons affiliated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In a video that has since gone viral, Mariga, who is a Champions League with Inter Milan, was seen being attended to by doctors at a Nairobi hospital with his left hand wrapped in bandages.

Commenting on social media after the attack, Mariga revealed that the attack left him with a broken hand, plus sections of his supporters injured in the fracas.

“We condemn today’s incident that occurred after goons stormed into our campaigns during the day, injured my supporters and I not mentioning that some females we sexually harassed,”

“This is not the Kibra we want, we want a peaceful home where we all feel safer, but all I know is that the ground is locked.” Mariga wrote on his Facebook page.

Here is a video of Mariga after being beaten by ODM goons.

