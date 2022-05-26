Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Former ’19 Kids and Counting’ star, Josh Duggar was sentenced to about 12-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday May 25, after he was convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography.

The sentence is about eight years less than the 20 years maximum behind bars he faced. Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography last December after which lawyers for the former reality TV star, who maintained his innocence, had asked for a sentence of five years.

After being released, Duggar will be under mandated supervision for the next 20 years. He will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children, including his own.

Further, he must take part in treatment for sex offenders, may not view pornography of any sort or possess any electronic devices with photo storage capacity of any kind. He will also be subject to random searches and polygraph tests.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities found child pornography on a computer at a car dealership he owned. It was gathered that a Little Rock police detective found child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. Investigators testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

TLC cancelled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized. After the allegations resurfaced in 2015, Duggar apologized publicly for unspecified behaviour and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

Months later, he publicly apologized for cheating on his wife and for pornography addiction, for which he then sought treatment.

Duggar’s wife, Anna, father Jim Bob, and sister Joy-Anna, were seen supporting him at the courthouse for the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, according to photos obtained by The Sun.