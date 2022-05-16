Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader dr. Alfred Mutua is a satisfied man over the deal he signed with Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Days after dumping Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Ruto’s faction, Mutua revealed the powerful position that Ruto promised.

Speaking during an interview, Mutua said Ruto had promised him the post of a Deputy Chief Minister and also allocated his MCC Party a cabinet slot in the ministry of Infrastructure.

He heaped praises on Ruto, describing him as a focused and pleasant man he has known since the time the two were working for late president Mwai Kibaki’s government.

“I have known Dr. Ruto from the time of Kibaki’s government. I have always found him to be a focused man, forthright, brilliant, super active and overall a wonderful and pleasant man…he offered me the Deputy Chief Minister position with a ministerial portfolio in Infrastructure Development,” stated Mutua.

This means that if Kenya Kwanza forms government, Mutua will be ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi’s Deputy.

Musalia has been promised the post of a Chief Cabinet Minister should Ruto win the presidency.

The praise comes amid past intense criticism of William Ruto by Mutua. But announcing the pact recently, Mutua said he would now be closer to the DP and that his past criticism was only meant to keep Ruto focused and on the right path.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.