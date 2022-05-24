Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has promised to shock the country by doing the unimaginable come August.

Speaking in Limuru yesterday, Mudavadi promised to deliver not 70% but a whole 90% of Western Kenya votes to Deputy President William Ruto.

In the Kenya Kwanza alliance agreement, both Musalia and Ford Kenya Leader Moses Wetangula are supposed to deliver 70% of the Mulembe votes for them to be appointed in Ruto’s government as well as get a 30% share of government in the event Ruto secures victory in the August polls.

A section of Kenyans have said tis is impossible considering that Western is predominantly Raila Odinga’s support base.

However, Mudavadi downplayed the tough conditions, saying he and Wetang’ula as sure of delivering 90 % of the vote to DP Ruto.

“Mimi na Wetangula tuko hapa. Ingo imeshona. 70% ni Kidogo, tutaleta 90%,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader retaliated that the support that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flag bearer has been enjoying in the Western region has now fully shifted to the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate.

“We have been backing Raila’s presidential bid and we delivered that 90%, but he left us hanging,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.