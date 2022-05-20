Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his allies are disappointed after it emerged that Ruto is sabotaging them.

In a statement, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala accused Ruto of frustrating the efforts by Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, to secure the 70% vote for the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate in the region.

According to Malala, Ruto is blackmailing ANC and Ford Kenya and urging supporters to only elect UDA candidates in the region, something he claimed might prevent Mudavadi and Wetangula from delivering the 70% votes as agreed.

He noted that unless ANC and Ford Kenya were given a free hand to campaign on the ground, they would be unable to get the 70% of the popular vote in Ruto’s favour.

Malala particularly questioned why he was being castigated for campaigning for ANC candidates yet other Kenya Kwanza politicians including former senator Boni Khalwale had endorsed aspirants of their choice.

“We have already given UDA the top two positions. But please, Mheshimiwa Ruto, do not interfere with our bedroom because these seats mean a lot to us.

“Let us respect each other because, after the election, Ruto will stand aside with his numbers and so will Mudavadi. We do not want them to start saying they will not give us our share of the government because we failed to get 70% in Western. We cannot get that 70% if we do not have our own MPs,” the Senator stated.

The outspoken senator further called on members of the ANC to field candidates in all other elective positions in the county.

He argued that it would give the party and its leader Mudavadi bargaining power in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I want to plead with my party ANC, if we are not careful, then we will be fixed. If we do not go to the ground in search of votes.”

“If not, we will be told in the near future that even in Mudavadi’s Sabatia, the MP will have to come from UDA. They will look down upon us and thus there is a need to talk about these concerns in broad daylight,” he stated.

