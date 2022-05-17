Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Angel Di Maria is set to make a move to Juventus on a free transfer, according to Football Italia sources.

The Argentina winger’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season and he is expected to leave the club after seven seasons in France.

Juve have been heavily linked with a move for Di Maria and Football Italia has revealed a deal is close.

Di Maria will receive a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months and a salary of €7 million net per year.

The short contract means Juve cannot use the Growth Decree, a tax relief that only comes into effect over a three-year period.

The Italian giants will also have the option of keeping the Argentine for an extra year, with negotiations between all parties concerned having advanced quickly over the past 24 hours.

The 34-year-old joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 and has won five league titles. Before his move to England, he spent four seasons at Real Madrid where he won a LaLiga title, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey