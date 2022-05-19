Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged indicating that Wiper leader Steven Kalonzo Musyoka may be on his way to rejoining Raila Odinga’s Azimio after bolting out of the outfit on Monday.

According to reports, Kalonzo has made new demands before rejoining Azimio again.

Reports intimated that Raila and Kalonzo are involved in serious talks that could see them reunite by May 30th this month.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior who hinted that Raila and Kalonzo are negotiating and may come to a consensus by the end of this month.

“All is not lost. There is that window between now and May 30. They (Raila and Kalonzo) are still negotiating,” he said.

Reports stated that despite Kalonzo declaring his presidential bid and unveiling his running mate on Monday, he is likely to shelve his ambitions and support the Azimio presidential candidate ahead of the August General Elections.

Besides, the Wiper party leader is yet to move to court to withdraw from the Azimio coalition as he had planned earlier.

While naming Martha Karua as his running mate on Monday, Raila named Kalonzo as the Chief Cabinet Secretary if Azimio forms the next government, but the Wiper boss is said to be considering the post with a number of conditions on the table.

One of the conditions is that the post of the Chief Cabinet Secretary is included in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition agreement and deposited with the registrar of political parties so that he is guaranteed the same.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.