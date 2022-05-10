Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has left Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team gnashing their teeth.

This is after he changed his mind about attending Raila Odinga’s running mate interviews.

Kalonzo is facing the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya advisory panel interview despite earlier indicating that he will not attend the interviews which he had termed as demeaning and a form of humiliation on his part, a move that was supported by Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza who urged him not to attend the interview.

But Kalonzo made a U-turn and attended the interview with Azimio panel on Tuesday morning.

Earlier today, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, who is also a member of the Noah Wekesa-led panel, confirmed that his Wiper party boss will be interviewed before the deadline elapses today.

He stated that the interviews were more of conversations rather than vetting as thought by many Kenyans.

“Yes, he will be attending the conversations. It is not an interview,” he stated.

His command centre had announced that Kalonzo will attend the interview today which is also the deadline.

“His Excellency Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka SC, hereby states that he has decided to honour the invitation to attend the interviews for the Azimio One Kenya running mate position that will be conducted by the panel of eminent persons chaired by Hon Noah Wekesa,” the statement by SKM command centre stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.